California's efforts to gradually modify the stay-at-home order have always depended on the development of massive and widespread capacity for coronavirus testing.
The biggest hole in that plan has been the scarcity of testing sites in rural and underserved communities.
Until now.
More than 80 new community testing sites have been opening across the state and at least three in rural Kern County announced their openings Friday. All are free and are accepting appointments.
Two of the three — in Delano and Oildale — are funded by the county of Kern, while the third, in Arvin, is state-funded. The sites bring to 10 the number of state- and county-funded sites that have opened or are about to open across Kern County.
"This testing site will help Kern County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now," said Kern County Supervisor David Couch at Friday's opening of a testing site at Adventist Health's Delano Regional Medical Center.
This goals are considerable, as daily testing statewide began surpassing more than 35,000 this week.
Testing sites also have been or are being developed in the Kern River Valley, Taft, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Mojave, at the Kern County Fairgrounds, and the Prado Senior Center in east Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the county of Kern, the state looked at both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital. That information was then evaluated based on underserved populations, to address known disparities, and median income, so residents have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status.
At Good Samaritan Hospital's new testing site in Oildale, drive-thru testing service will be available, the hospital said in a news release.
"Kern County is working quickly to remove all the barriers that our residents may have to getting the testing they need," the hospital said. "This location is operated through a partnership with Good Samaritan Hospital and Kern County."
Evelyn Wade, chief nursing officer at Adventist Health's Delano facility, said when they were approached about setting up a testing center, there was no hesitation in saying yes.
"We believe that as an organization we are not only here to provide care within the walls of our hospital, but also to provide an opportunity for all within our community to have access to care," Wade said. "The clinic is free of charge, as there are no requirements for testing, and no need to travel outside of the community."
(1) comment
Right on Gov Newsom! No thanks to Trump who says testing is "overrated" and "unnecessary." He is really intellectually challenged.
