Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by the Kern County Public Health Services Department Wednesday morning, bringing total deaths locally to 63.
Separately, a state website monitoring virus outbreaks in nursing homes has reported an outbreak at a fourth Kern County skilled nursing facility.
State data shows Evergreen Bakersfield Post-Acute Care has 13 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least one death. At least one healthcare worker at that facility has also tested positive, the data shows.
As of Monday, 165 residents at five nursing homes in the county, and 127 healthcare workers at 12 nursing homes, had contracted COVID-19. The county has 19 nursing homes, often referred to as skilled nursing facilities, which are primarily regulated by the state and federal government.
Active outbreaks have previously been reported at Valley Convalescent, The Orchards and Kingston Healthcare Center, all in Bakersfield.
The county reported 59 new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing total cases countywide to 4,118.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(1) comment
Scientists warned you. You reap what you sow.
