The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has detained three suspects for the murder of Kawanza Hilt, who was shot in Rosamond in December, 2017.
Anthony Bonczek, 21, was arrested Dec. 5 in Azusa in Southern California by the sheriff's homicide unit.
Arthur Hernandez, 21, was also taken into custody by deputies assigned to the Mojave and Rosamond substations.
Matthew Morrissette, 29, was already in the Kern County Jail for unrelated charges when the sheriff's office determined he was a suspect in Hilt’s death.
All three suspects are in custody on suspicion of murder and participating in a criminal street gang. They are awaiting trial.
