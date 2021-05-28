Three men arrested in Delano during probation search

Three men were arrested in Delano on Thursday on several suspected drug and firearm offenses.
According to a news release from the Kern County Probation Department, officers conducted a home call in the 1600 block of 16th Place.
While at the residence, they contacted Omar Valdez, 25, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision. While on scene they also contacted Alberto Herrera, 57, and Sergio Gonzalez, 19.
During a search, officers located a loaded 9mm Glock style handgun, a loaded .38 caliber revolver which was reported stolen, various rounds of live ammunition, over 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug indicia, the news release stated.
The probation department said that Valdez was arrested for firearm and drug charges, as well as a probation violation. Gonzalez was arrested for firearm and drug charges and Herrera was arrested for stolen property and drug charges, according to the news release.