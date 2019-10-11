Three men were arrested early Friday morning after they allegedly forced entry to and burglarized 28 storage units.
Alberto Perez, 25, Daniel Perez, 27, and Joseph Mendoza, 21, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and resisting arrest, Bakersfield Police reported.
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, BPD officers went to Extra Space Storage, located at 4020 Wible Road, for reports of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, now identified as Alberto Perez, Daniel Perez and Mendoza, tried to flee but were apprehended by officers after a brief foot pursuit, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
Nitwits.
