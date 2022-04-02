Three local veterans still honor the service and mourn the loss of their siblings in Vietnam

East Bakersfield High graduate Robert Sanchez had every reason to believe he had dodged a bullet. He was back in the states, still in his U.S. Army uniform at Fort Hood, Texas, after having survived a combat tour in Vietnam.
If there was any celebrating to do, it was cut short when Sanchez got the call that split his world wide open.
His little brother, Army Spc. Jose Angel Sanchez, had "died in the service of his country at 9:30 p.m. on June 3, 1971 while on a reconnaissance mission 25 miles northwest of Hue, Republic of Vietnam," according to a condolence letter his family received from the Department of the Army.
Angel Sanchez was only 20. His elder brother, Robert, still has that letter, and a Gold Star pin he has worn for more than 50 years in honor of his beloved sibling.
"I came through unscathed," remembers Sanchez, now 74. "Why me?"
Why did he come home unbloodied, when so many did not, including his own brother, who was lost before his life had truly begun.
"That has been my question all my ... life," Sanchez says of the survivor's guilt from which he and so many other vets have suffered through the years.
"Although I have PTSD, Agent Orange, diabetes, it fails to compare to what my brother went through in that firefight that took his life."
Last week, Sanchez joined 10 other veterans at the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony held in downtown Bakersfield to read aloud the names of 177 Kern County men who did not come home from that war.
But this year was different.
Sanchez was among three military veterans at the ceremony who read the names of not only their brothers in arms, but their own brothers, blood siblings lost in that long-ago war.
Bakersfield resident and U.S. Air Force veteran Armando Soliz, 69, also was there to recite his brother's name at the ceremony. Soliz's older brother, U.S. Marine Cpl. Thomas Soliz, was killed in action on Sept. 6, 1967.
Tommy, as Soliz remembers him, was only 19.
"Every serviceman that returned said, 'It should have been me,'" Soliz says.
"I finally came to the realization that (Tommy) would have said the same thing had it been my name on the wall or my picture in that room."
The third veteran, Fidel A. Valencia, 71, lost his brother, U.S. Army Spc. Amado A. Valencia, in Vietnam on May 15, 1969.
"He never got to come home," Valencia says. "He never got the chance to start his own family."
According to Vietnam Veterans of America, more than 3.4 million Americans served in the Southeast Asia theater of operations, including Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, flight crews based in Thailand and sailors in adjacent waters. Nearly 2.6 million served within the borders of South Vietnam.
Most are in their 70s or older, and as World War II veterans pass into history, it seems likely that Vietnam veterans may take their place as the elder statesmen of America's war veterans.
Over the past few years, Honor Flight Kern County has been shifting its primary focus from the World War II and Korean War generations to the Vietnam generation.
It's a sign of the times that these veterans feel deeply.
Soliz flew with Honor Flight in May 2019. When the group visited the Vietnam War Memorial, emotion was high, his memories crashing into him like waves on a beach.
One photo from that day shows Soliz pointing out his late brother's name engraved on the wall.
For Soliz, Sanchez and Valencia, that sibling bond remains deep, as does the wound each one still carries.
"You don't want the phone call to come in the middle of the night, but that's what I got from my sister," Sanchez remembers. "It was very sad."
When he flew home from Texas to attend the funeral, just the sight of her son in uniform caused his mother to break down.
"She pretty much asked me not to wear my uniform at graveside," he remembers. "So I didn't."
Soliz's experience was similar. For years after Tommy's death, whenever his mother saw a Marine in uniform, she would break down and cry, he remembers.
Valencia had not yet entered the Army when news of his brother's death came to his family's front door in east Bakersfield.
"I opened the door," he recalls.
As the memories come flooding back, the aging veteran's voice cracks with emotion. He sighs heavily.
A priest accompanied by a uniformed Army officer broke the news to the family, he remembers.
His family came to Bakersfield in 1966, migrant fieldworkers who followed the harvest from one place to another. He worked in the fields for most of his childhood, Valencia says.
But when he returned home from Southeast Asia, something had changed in him. He never went back into the fields.
Sanchez, who served in the Army's 1st Cavalry Division, was well-versed in the guerrilla war tactics common in Vietnam. This firsthand knowledge gave him insight into the firefight that resulted in his brother's death.
"I was out on patrol for months, weeks," he remembers. "They would drop off supplies, water for us."
In the condolence letter signed by Capt. Charles Matts, the commander writes that "Jose's reconnaissance team was in a Night Defensive Position when they were attacked by an enemy force."
It sounded all too familiar to Sanchez.
"It was terrifying," he says, returning for a moment to his own combat experience in 1970.
"I mean you couldn't see your hand in front of your face, the night was so dark."
But more than 50 years later, the three have mostly come out of the darkness and into the light. Places like the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, where veterans are honored, thanked and supported, brings a sense of healing.
Honor Flight, too, connects them to their fellow vets and encourages them to revisit their own history, the memories, the grief, the pain.
All with their brothers in arms by their sides.
It's not a cure, they say. But it brings a healing many had never felt before.