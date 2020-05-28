CVS has announced 91 additional California COVID-19 test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, including three in Bakersfield.
The three local locations will be at 6500 South Union Avenue; 2690 Mt. Vernon Avenue; and 6601 Stine Road.
According to a news release, the sites will open Friday and utilize self-swab tests. They'll help solidify the company’s commitment establishing 1,000 testing locations across the United States by the end of May, the news release stated.
CVS said more than half of the 1,000 test sites will serve communities with great need for support, according to the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.
