Three killed in vehicle collision in Shafter are identified

Three individuals killed in a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Shafter have been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
According to the coroner’s report, the crash occurred at about 4:42 p.m. on N. Central Valley Highway, west of Fresno Avenue.
The victims were 79-year-old Shafter resident Suzette Lean Dobbs, and 19 years olds Javier Mora Jr. and Ricardo Antonio Trujillo Acosta Jr., both from Wasco. Dobbs and Mora were identified as the drivers, according to the report.