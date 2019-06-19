Three Kern County residents have been arrested as part of a multi-agency crackdown that saw 50 individuals allegedly associated with the prison gang Nuestra Familia taken into custody.
Jesus Nunez, 19, of McFarland, Florentino Gutierrez, 37, of McFarland and Ernesto Zibray, 30, of Delano were included in a list of 21 alleged drug traffickers who were arrested and face federal charges as a result of the crackdown.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District Office of California announced the charges on Wednesday.
Officials from multiple agencies, including the FBI, partnered in March to investigate Nuestra Familia and the Norteno street gang in Kings County, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The investigation uncovered that Nuestra Familia was responsible for large-scale trafficking of methamphetamine and other controlled substances as well as various firearms offenses and other violent crimes, the release said.
Alleged high-ranking members of Nuestra Familia, Salvador Castro Jr., 49, and Raymond Lopez, 31, used contraband cell phones from inside Fresno County’s Pleasant Valley State Prison to arrange the transport of illicit narcotics from sources in California and Mexico to a stash house in Kings County, according to the release.
The release said that gang members outside the prison coordinated the preparation and delivery of the drugs to distributors throughout Kings and Tulare counties.
“This coordinated law enforcement operation highlights how federal, state, and local law enforcement partners can work together to target gang activities that make our communities unsafe,” U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said in the release. “When we work together in this way, we are more effective in achieving our shared goal of ensuring public safety. We are committed to combating and reducing violent crime and drug trafficking, both inside and outside of prison walls."
The case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive “attacks” on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, the release said.
The mission of the task force is to identify and disrupt the most serious occurrences of drug trafficking and money laundering, those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply, according to the release.
If the 21 drug trafficking defendants are convicted, they face a range of maximum sentences, including life in prison. Several face a range of mandatory sentences ranging from five to 10 years in prison.
The release said all the charges are only allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
