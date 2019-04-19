Three Kern County schools had a lot to celebrate this week as they were recognized for their commitment to education.
Delano and Cesar E. Chavez high schools and Rosedale Middle School received a 2019 Distinguished School banner from California Casualty.
Schools were awarded for achieving exceptional student performance for two consecutive years or for closing the achievement gap during the previous two school years, according to a press release.
The entire list of 2019 California distinguished schools can be found here.
