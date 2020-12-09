Kern County Sheriff deputies arrested three juveniles while a fourth ran away during a traffic stop in Wasco on Monday night.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies responded to an incident at 11:43 p.m. at Circle K, 1395 Palm Ave. The suspects drove past someone and brandished a gun while making a threat at the person, KCSO said. They then fled in a silver Honda van.
Deputies located the van near D and 4th streets in Wasco and initiated a traffic stop, the news release stated. While three of the suspects were detained, the other ran away and was not found.
Those arrested were two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. They were arrested fon suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, criminal threats, brandishing a handgun, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.