Three people were injured in a car collision Sunday in southwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Police officers responded to Ashe Road and North Half Moon Drive at about 11:46 a.m. Sunday for reports of a car crash. Officers learned a woman driving a white Honda tried to make a U-turn on Ashe Road going south. A man driving a gray Mitsubishi was driving south on Ashe Road and struck the Honda as it began the U-turn, BPD said.
The woman suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, BPD said. Two people in the gray Mitsubishi were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries, BPD said.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, but the investigation is ongoing, BPD said.
Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
