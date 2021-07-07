Three injured in shooting in east Bakersfield

Three people were injured in a shooting in an alleyway Tuesday night, Bakersfield Police said.
The Bakersfield Police Department said officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the 1000 block of South Kern Street at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman with a gunshot wound. Two more men with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said the shooting happened in the north alleyway of East 10th Street at South Kern Street. There is no description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.