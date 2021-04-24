Three geniuses: Was Bakersfield a common denominator in the success of this talented trinity?

The death of Oildale native Gerald Haslam earlier this month got me thinking about a beautiful coincidence.
It involves the great mystery of creativity, of time and place, and the origins of the spark that ignites the creation of art, music and poetry.
Check this out.
Haslam was born March 18, 1937 and spent his youth growing up in Oildale. He would go on to write award-winning stories about life in the Central Valley — a place he called "the other California."
Nineteen days after Haslam's entry into the world, another baby boy was born. His name was Merle Haggard. His childhood would be less than ideal, especially following the death of his father, but he would go on to become one of the most revered singer-songwriters in the history of American music.
Barely two years later, on May 27, 1939, Frank Bidart was born in Bakersfield. The son of a Kern County potato farmer, Bidart would go on to become a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet of such distinction that Nobel Prize-winner Louise Gluck would characterize the importance of Bidart's poetry as "difficult to overestimate," and the poet himself as "one of the crucial figures of our time."
Eight decades later, it is astonishing to consider that country music legend Merle Haggard, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Frank Bidart and acclaimed novelist, biographer and historian Gerald Haslam were each born within about a two-year span, and that each emerged from metro Bakersfield to pursue highly successful creative endeavors in three different genres.
What are the odds?
Is this simply a coincidence, or was there something connected to this particular time and place? Was there something about mid-20th century Bakersfield that made it more likely that these three men could form this holy trinity of music, prose and poetry?
Was there something about the culture of Bakersfield in the 1940s and '50s, when these extraordinary artists came of age, that helped spark the smoldering fires they carried within?
Or are these questions inherently unanswerable?
"It's a curio for sure, a delightful one at that," said Doug Davis, musician, prolific composer and esteemed former director of Cal State Bakersfield's jazz studies program.
"Music is often a communal event," he said. "It has to do, sometimes, with the society you come from."
Bakersfield's music scene has certainly shown signs of that kind of communal energy, Davis said.
Of course, so has New Orleans, as the birthplace and incubator of jazz and blues, and Detroit in the 1960s and '70s, when Motown was pressing hit after hit in one of the most concentrated examples of creative energy ever to occur in popular music.
"But writing," Davis said, "is an extraordinarily private affair."
The accomplishments of Haggard, Haslam and Bidart cannot be placed in a neat box for categorization. The path each of them took, the means of expression they chose, and the songs, books, and poems that resulted are wonderfully dissimilar.
One thing is certain, all three men acknowledged the invisible threads that in some way bind them together.
Haslam and Haggard knew each other as children. The distinguished man of letters and the legendary man of music grew up in the same Oildale neighborhood, and they were both in Mrs. Phair's fifth-grade class at Standard School.
In his book, "Workin' Man Blues: Country Music in California," Haslam calls Haggard a genius of the common man who became "perhaps the greatest ever" in the history of country music.
"I remember him. I knew him. We were friends," Haggard told this reporter three years before his death.
"He's a wonderful writer, a talented writer," the Hag said of Haslam.
The late author and journalist Carey McWilliams, who in the mid-1930s wrote "Factories in the Fields," once described Haslam's writing as "country music set to prose."
If Haggard truly appreciated Haslam's writing, this may be one of the reasons.
Both men would become keen observers and distillers of the life and culture around them. And the regional twang, the stark landscapes populated by plain-spoken, hard-working people ended up in both Haggard's songs and Haslam's stories.
"Gerry and I, we were looking at life through the same window," Haggard told The Californian.
"He took one route; I took another."
Following the announcement of Bidart's Pulitzer in 2018, I interviewed the poet in a lengthy yet delightful phone conversation, supplemented by a few email exchanges.
He said he was pleased to be placed in the same company with Haslam and Haggard. And a part of him wished he had initiated some communication with Haslam over the years.
At Bidart's request, I passed along to Haslam his best wishes, and more.
Haslam was, as usual, gracious in his response.
"News of Frank's achievement really didn't shock me," Haslam wrote in an email.
"His reputation has been building and building with the writing community over the years — due to genuine accomplishments."
Haslam lauded "Golden State," an early collection of Bidart's poems, calling it "a must-read for any student of California letters."
Astonishingly, Haslam knew Bidart as well when they were young.
"Frank was two years behind me at Garces [High School], but we were both involved in forensics and drama, so [we] knew one another a bit," Haslam recalled. "He was (obviously) a smart kid, and friendly to me. Frank wasn't a jock, and that could be tough on a guy at Garces then."
Haslam seemed happy to be included on my list with Haggard and Bidart.
"It's an honor to celebrate Frank's well-earned accomplishments," Haslam wrote, "and I'm delighted to be listed with Merle and him."
Bidart, too, was as gracious and engaged as any reporter might ask of a source.
After he read a profile I wrote about Haslam, Bidart complimented the story and shared some thoughts and memories of Haslam.
"Eerie to think that when I was a freshman, he — two years older — was my debate partner," he said of Haslam.
When Haslam mentions in the profile that his writing remained ever connected to the valley, Bidart recognized that this was a significant contrast to his own writing.
"I realized how different as a writer I was," he said. "The valley was crucial to me, but as a leaping-off point."
Compelled to explore artistic expression, the three young men from Bakersfield and Oildale set off on three very different trajectories, and yet, there may be through lines, invisible threads, and connective membrane that somehow binds them together.
As different as they are, Bakersfield may be their common DNA. Its ugliness, which is undeniable, and its beauty, which still has the power to surprise, helped form each one of them.