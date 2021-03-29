Three free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events to be held in April

The Kern County Public Works Department will be hosting three Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events in April.
According to a news release from the department, residents can drive up and drop off household hazardous waste for free, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during the following one-day events:
• Saturday, April 3 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
• Saturday, April 17 at Taft Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 13351 Elk Hills Road.
• Saturday, April 24 at California City Airport, 22636 Airport Way.
Public works reminds residents that household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at the following Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF, 4951 Standard Street, open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave SWF, 17035 Finnin Street, open the first Saturday every other month from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Ridgecrest SWF, 3301 Bowman Road, open the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The department said when transporting household hazardous waste these practices and guidelines are important to keep in mind:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers aren’t leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.