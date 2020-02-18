A Kern County jury on Friday convicted three members of the notorious Norteños street gang in Delano of trying to kill a fellow member on orders from higher-ups. The case was unique because the victim agreed to testify against the gang, giving authorities, gang prosecutors and jurors a rare look at the inner workings of an entrenched street gang.
Alejandro Alvarado, 20, his brother Gerardo Alvarado, 22, and Christopher Velez, 20, were found guilty of the attempted murder of Antonio Herrera, who was shot in the head on Sept. 10, 2018 but survived. The three were also convicted of gang charges and vehicle theft for driving Herrera's vehicle to another location after the shooting and setting it on fire. They face more than three decades in prison when they are sentenced in March.
Prosecutor Kristina Gannon said during closing statements that Herrera immediately moved out of state after the shooting and has started his life over, working two jobs and having his gang tattoos removed.
Gannon said the hit was ordered on Herrera for snitching on another gang member. She said the Alvarado brothers and Velez hatched a plan to lure Herrera to a remote area and kill him. However, the three deputy public defenders representing the defendants said the friends had been drinking that night, decided to drive to meet up with some girls and the gun went off accidentally.
"It’s perfectly reasonable to believe that some drunken young boys would want a ride to go chase after some young ladies," said Teryl Wakeman, the deputy public defender for Alejandro Alvarado. He argued that Alejandro Alvarado was guilty of recklessly discharging a firearm but not of trying to kill someone on behalf of a gang.
Gannon painted a different picture for jurors, saying Alejandro Alvarado and Velez asked Herrera for a ride to meet up with some girls and then told him to pull over en route, claiming they were sick from drinking too much. Alejandro Alvarado then shot Herrera in the back of the head, Gannon said. When it became apparent the wound was not fatal, Alvarado tried to fire the gun again but it jammed.
Herrera ran away into a vineyard but then decided to go back to his car to retrieve his cell phone. That's when Gerardo Alvarado, who arrived in another car, also shot at Herrara but the gun was still jammed. Herrera ran back into the vineyard, Gannon said, and kept running until he reached some houses.
"I don’t think anyone here is going to claim Mr. Herrera was an angel or a great member of society prior to the shooting," Gannon told the jury. But he is changing his ways, she said, and risked his life coming back to the Kern County to testify in the case.
"He knew that risk," she said, "and he still came here to tell his side of the story, to tell the truth."
