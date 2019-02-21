Until this year, the CIF State Wrestling Championships anchored the biggest week of the year in Bakersfield tourism. It doesn't anymore, but that's actually a good thing for the local economy.
This year for the first time in many, the tournament does not coincide with other major attractions. Events that overlapped in 2018 will instead take place during three consecutive weekends, spreading out the benefits of what had been a very crowded few days for Kern County tourism.
Taken individually, the wrestling championships that opened Thursday are expected to make a bigger economic splash than the event has in the past. More families are coming this year because for the first time there will be girls wrestling as well as boys, and the event has been extended from two days to three.
"This year it's really exciting and I'm really excited looking at numbers," showing how many people book hotel rooms during the three weeks, said David Lyman, manager of Visit Bakersfield, the city convention and visitors bureau.
Although the numbers he speaks of aren't yet available, managers at Rabobank Arena, where the wrestling is taking place, have released an estimate of how many people will attend this year: 10,000, up from 8,000 in recent years past. That's a 25 percent increase.
Because of that number, the arena's marketing manager, Nick Wynne, said to expect more traffic, and more business, in the downtown area.
Visit Bakersfield estimates that the average group of out-of-towners, calculated as 2 1/3 people, spends $205.69 per day. That includes money for hotel rooms, meals and gasoline.
"It's a broad generality, but that's what we use. And again, it's an average," Lyman said.
If that's the case, depending on how you look at it, the wrestling event could have a local economic benefit of about $874,000.
Next week's March Meet has, in years past, been pegged as having three times the economic impact of the wrestling match, when it comes to boys-only. On the following weekend another big attraction comes to the Kern County Fairgrounds, the Central Valley Sportsmen's Boat, RV & Outdoor Living Show.
Lyman said hosting the events on successive weekends will provide some much-needed congestion relief.
"This is a great benefit to hotels," Lyman said. "That also gives each of those events a chance to grow."
