Three Cal State Bakersfield students have been selected for a program supporting doctoral aspirations of students who have experienced economic and educational disadvantages.
Layla Vasquez, Leticia Herrera and Samantha DeLaCruz have been chosen for the California Pre-Doctoral Program as Sally Casanova scholars, joining 72 other students from throughout the CSU system for the 2019-2020 academic year. Delila Solis, also a CSUB undergraduate student, received an honorable mention.
The California Pre-Doctoral Program allows selected students to explore and prepare for doctoral programs in their chosen field of study and aims to diversify the faculty ranks in the CSU system. Sally Casanova scholars receive a $3,000 award, one-on-one guidance provided by faculty members within the CSU system and the opportunity to work with faculty from doctoral-granting institutions.
Vasquez and Herrera, both psychology majors, are mentored by CSUB psychology professor Isabel Sumaya, herself a CSUB Sally Casanova Scholar in 1994.
DeLaCruz, majoring in psychology and interdisciplinary studies, is mentored by professor Debra Jackson, associate dean for undergraduate and graduate studies.
The award is named in memory of a former associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of graduate studies at CSU Dominguez Hills who launched the pre-doctoral program in 1989. CSUB has had 52 Sally Casanova scholars over the 30 years of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.