Three men charged with the murder of a juvenile in 2017 are set to be sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty by a jury in March.
Juan Montano, 23, and his 22-year-old brother Jose, along with 20-year-old Giovanni Jasso, could face a sentence of life without the possibility of parole after being convicted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Abraham Rubio in Lamont and participating in a street gang.
Juan Montano had an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
All three had pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court records.
On July 21, 2017, Jose Montano had a verbal disagreement with the victim near a residence in the 8100 block of Paradise Road that is believed to have led to the shooting, according to court documents.
Shortly after, Rubio was walking toward the residence when he was surrounded by Jasso and Juan Montano, court documents show. Montano then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Rubio, after which the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
At around 8 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and tried to question Rubio, who had been shot twice in the torso and once in the leg, according to court documents.
He was in no condition to answer questions, however, and was taken to Kern Medical Center and pronounced dead soon after.
Over the course of the investigation, deputies were able to determine the identities of the three suspects and arrested them all in early August 2017, according to court records.
Drive-by shooting case
Two men charged in a 2018 drive-by shooting that left one dead and two injured are back in court on May 3 for readiness hearings.
A trial date for Trevon Foreman, 23, and 22-year-old Anthony Gage could be confirmed for May 13 or pushed back to later this year. Foreman and Gage were arrested in March 2018 and charged with killing 26-year-old Ruben Antonio Garcia and injuring two others that month near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
They both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, being felons in possession of a firearm and participation in a street gang.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Foreman and Gage drove up to a residence on East 10th Street on March 9 and shot at people standing in front of the residence during a barbecue.
According to court documents, witnesses told police that Foreman did the shooting while Gage was in the back seat and also had a firearm. Five .22-caliber casings were recovered at the scene, police said.
After talking with witnesses and conducting its investigation, BPD arrested Gage on March 11. The department said Gage admitted to being in the vehicle during the shooting, court documents show. Foreman was arrested on July 9.
