Three dollar stores were robbed at gunpoint in Bakersfield over the weekend and Kern County Sheriff's deputies said two of three may be connected.
Deputies responded to the first one Saturday at 1:18 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 2110 Niles St. The lone suspect was armed with a handgun, and fled with cash and cigarettes, deputies said in a news release. KCSO described him as a Hispanic male, approximately 18 years old, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.
At 5:34 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the Super 99 Cent Store located at 1424 Crestmont Drive for an armed robbery. The clerk reported a young Hispanic male, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money, KCSO said. The suspect then fled on foot.
At 7:26 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2900 Niles Street for an armed robbery. Deputies were told a white male and a Hispanic male entered the store and demanded money. The Hispanic male was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a blue Dodgers baseball cap and was armed with a handgun, according to a KCSO news release. The white male was wearing a black baseball cap, a light-hooded sweatshirt, black camouflage shorts, and white shoes, the release said.
(1) comment
Guess the lawn mower was broken....
