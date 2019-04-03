Three people were arrested for allegedly operating illegal dispensaries in Bakersfield on Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
At about 10:30 a.m., BPD detectives executed search warrants in the 2800 block of South Chester Avenue for marijuana dispensaries operating illegally within city limits.
As a result, several pounds of cannabis, currency and paperwork indicative of cannabis sales were seized, BPD said.
Karina Luna, 26, Michael Bernal, 30, and Eric Delgado, 33, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis sales and illegally operating a marijuana dispensary.
