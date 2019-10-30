Drugs and cash were found during the search of a residence in the 2500 block of Smith Lane in Lake Isabella Tuesday, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release.
James Shelton, 40, was found to have 150 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of heroin and cash taped under his car, the news release said. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, resisting arrest, disobeying a court order and other drug charges.
Ashley Duncan, 24, was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, disobeying a court order and four misdemeanor warrants. And Saecha Gray, 27, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and disobeying a court order.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
