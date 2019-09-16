Kern County Sheriff's deputies took three suspects into custody on Sept. 6 while searching a home on Tangerine Street. During a search of the home, deputies recovered items in connection with a Wasco home invasion on Sept. 4, in which four men, three armed with tactical rifles and one with a handgun, allegedly forced their way into a residence on 7th Street, bound the residents and left with cash and property.
Jose Sanchez, 24, Leonardo Sanchez, 20, and Anna Salazar, 20, all residents of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, maintaining a drug house, conspiracy, marijuana sales, and receiving/possession of stolen property.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
