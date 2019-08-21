The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men and one teenager early Wednesday morning for their alleged connection in a string of residential and car burglaries in southwest Bakersfield.
At around 3 a.m., BPD responded to the 9800 block of Marby Grange Way for a burglary in progress. Officers saw two people walking away from the victim's home and detained them without incident. A third suspect was located by officers hiding in a yard near the home.
Ruben Gonzalez, 25, Michael Pullings, 25, and a teenage boy, 17, were allegedly found to be in possession of items from at least four different burglaries, BPD said. They were all arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, theft and possession of stolen property.
Two burglaries occurred in the 9800 block of Marby Grange Way. Other incidents occurred in the 10000 block of Metherly Hill Road and the 11600 block of Yellowstone River Road.
BPD said the suspects allegedly got into the homes by using garage door openers left in unlocked cars parked in front of the houses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
