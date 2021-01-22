A multi-agency law enforcement task force descended upon an alleged human trafficking operation at a Union Avenue motel early Friday morning that one criminal justice official described as "a modern-day brothel."
The task force, which included officers and agents with the Bakersfield Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Parole Division of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, executed a federal search warrant at the Desert Star Motel, 516 Union Avenue, the BPD said in a news release.
It all went down at about 6 a.m., said a source with the BPD.
Curtis Moore, 43, of Bakersfield, was arrested on state charges of gang participation and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. Two other adults allegedly associated with the operation of the motel were arrested on federal charges police said are related to an ongoing human trafficking investigation that began in April 2019. The charges and identities of the federal arrestees were not released Friday.
In addition to the arrests, three firearms were seized by members of the task force.
According to police, the arrest of Javonne Lewis on Jan. 15 and the rescue of an underage victim were directly related to the ongoing investigation. Additional arrests and indictments are expected.
“The predators involved in human trafficking prey on our most vulnerable populations," Bakersfield Chief of Police Greg Terry said in the news release. "They utilize fraud, violence and other coercive tactics to target victims."
Terry said the BPD will continue to aggressively investigate and bring to justice those who profit off of what he called, "this horrible form of abuse."
U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott also said human trafficking is a top priority for his office.
“We are committed to attacking these crimes of violence with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners and enhancing our critical work in the identification and prosecution of offenses related to sex trafficking," Scott said.
Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI's Sacramento Field Office, said human trafficking crimes are challenging to investigate because cooperation from survivors is vital, and many of those who are trafficked have close, personal relationships with their exploiters.
These victims "may not immediately recognize the violence, manipulation, or false promises they (have) been subjected to,” Ragan said.
Yet the effect on victims can last a lifetime, said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
"I commend the work of law enforcement during this investigation into human traffickers at the Desert Star Motel, which operated as a modern-day brothel," Zimmer said. "Human trafficking is a serious problem in Kern County. The average age a girl enters prostitution is 12 to 14 years old."
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact the Homeland Security Investigations’ Blue Campaign at 1-866-347-2423 or get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Report missing children or child sexual abuse material to the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or report.cybertip.org.