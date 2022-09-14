Threat of rail strike worries Kern industry, transportation officials

Kern County's economy stands to take a potentially expensive hit, to say nothing of the disruption local commuters would face, if by 9:01 p.m. Thursday, federal and private negotiators are unable to resolve a contract impasse between the nation's freight railroad operators and labor unions representing their workers.
The deadline, which marks the end of a 30-day cooling-off period required by federal law, could signal the start of a new set of headaches for local industries that have struggled with a series of logistical problems since the start of the pandemic.
Observers say the fallout for local businesses would be limited if only a short-term strike results like the last one 30 years ago, which ended with congressional intervention after only 24 hours. But the impacts could be widespread, they say, if there were a protracted labor action closing Class I freight carriers like the two operating locally: BNSF Railway Co. and Union Pacific Railroad.
"It all comes down to the what-ifs and how long," said President Ian Lemay of the California Fresh Fruit Association, whose members use rail for moving produce to processing plants, bringing in fuel, acquiring construction materials and stocking up on packaging materials.
Other local industries reliant on functioning railroads — refineries, dairies and mining companies — face steep cost increases if they suddenly have to move goods by truck, said Executive Director Ahron Hakimi of the Kern Council of Governments.
"Moving goods and people by rail in Kern County is essential to our economy, and the alternatives to rail, for the most part, are more expensive and more polluting," Hakimi said. He expressed concern, as well, for travelers without access to other forms of transportation.
On Wednesday, Amtrak, operator of the San Joaquins passenger rail service running north from Bakersfield through the Central Valley, announced it had begun "phased adjustments" to its schedule in preparation for the possibility of a strike.
Amtrak's San Joaquins service has been canceled for Thursday evening, along with other regional lines. It referred customers to its website, Amtrak.com, for details including an update expected to be released Thursday.
"Amtrak will notify impacted and potentially impacted customers about this situation, and will change customer’s reservation to another travel date, waiving any difference in fare for departures through Oct. 31, or provide a full refund without cancelation fees, upon request," the company said by email. It noted the company and its employees are not involved in the labor dispute; it would be impacted, however, because it operates on freight railroads.
Cal State Bakersfield economist Richard Gearhart said by email the biggest impact of a rail strike would be further disruption to the national supply chain. Already businesses are wrestling with shipping backlogs, he said, and that'll worsen if rail service halts.
"More shipping means further delays at the major ports, which means further supply chain constraints," Gearhart wrote. He added that large-scale durable goods such as refrigerators could get delayed even further because they would have to get sent by ship instead of rail.
General Manager Kevin Abernathy of the Milk Producers Council said the dairy industry was already having trouble with rail service. He noted that a little more than a month ago, California producers came perilously close to running out of corn to feed their dairy cows.
Fresh milk always travels by truck, he noted, but products like cheese, butter and powdered goods tend to rely on rail delivery before arriving at grocery stores.
While high fuel costs and a shortage of truck drivers continues to weigh heavily on the industry, Abernathy said, things would get worse during a labor strike.
"As far as contingency measures," he said, "we just don't have a heck of a lot of options."