By some measures, Kern County internet access is among the worst in the state.
Vast stretches of rural areas throughout the county either receive slow internet speeds, or cannot connect to the internet at all.
Due to the cost of expanding services to rural areas, residents of those areas often suffer from the phenomenon known as the “digital divide,” or a disadvantage experienced by those without internet access.
However, thousands of Kern County residents will soon get some relief from shoddy connections.
Through funding from the Federal Communications Commission, 2,185 Kern County locations are slated to receive high-speed internet in the next six years, if not sooner.
Strewn throughout the rural areas of the county, the FCC says Kern residents subject to the expansion can expect minimum download speeds of 100 megabytes per second, with upload speeds of 20 mbps.
“It should be a huge improvement,” said Lexie Smith, vice president at GeoLinks, the company responsible for expanding internet access across Kern County and the state.
A total of 10,922 rural homes and businesses throughout California are expected to receive fast internet speeds from the FCC’s funding.
GeoLinks will be providing the service in every county after it won the FCC’s auction for the funding.
At $18.6 million, the cost of expanding high-speed internet throughout Kern County is the highest of any county in the state.
“It indicates that (Kern residents) are the worst off as far as internet goes,” Smith said. “A lot of them don’t have anything, and it’s going to completely vary past that.”
The FCC has provided the funding in the hopes that faster internet will allow rural residents to compete with their urban counterparts.
GeoLinks provides internet through fixed wireless, a system by which internet is beamed to locations through towers using microwaves.
“We already have the networks designed and we’re ready to go,” Smith said. “We’re breaking ground this summer.”
The FCC provided $1.5 billion in funding last fall to expand broadband internet access to 700,000 homes and businesses across the country.
In the upcoming months, the commission will authorize additional funding as it tries to expand broadband to more homes and close the digital divide.
“This program was used for phone service back when the phone was the dominant form of communication. Now we’re in an era when the internet is the dominant form of communication,” said FCC spokesman Mark Wigfield. “Just about everybody uses the internet now for everything from commerce to education to research, and obviously for pleasure as well, so it is just very important for communities to have access. Communities that don’t have access will fall behind.”
