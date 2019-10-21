Thousands of Kern County residents showed their support by participating in the American Heart Association's annual Heart and Stroke Walk event on Saturday, according to a news release.
The walk was held to support research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke. It was locally sponsored by Dignity Health Bakersfield and took place at the amphitheater at California State University Bakersfield, according to the release.
Participants were offered both a 2k and 5k route option. The event featured an area of entertainment, a kid's zone, refreshments, and wellness resources and screenings, according to the release.
