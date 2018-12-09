Kevin O'Neill took some extra time in front of the mirror Sunday morning.
After all, it's not every day he spray-paints his goatee green to match his custom-made Grinch mask and gloves.
O'Neill was one of hundreds of bikers who strapped toys to their motorcycles and rode from Beach Park to the Kern County Fairgrounds as part of the 35th Annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive benefiting local families in need.
A veteran of the event, O'Neill said the children give him an enthusiastic greeting.
"The Grinch has just as many fans as Santa," he said.
But O'Neill and his wife, Deirdra, attend each year not just to entertain, but to give something back to the community in the form of gifts and food. The entry fee for the event was one new unwrapped toy and one canned food item equal to $20 per person, or $20 in cash per person.
Ben Patten, another rider who's fielded numerous media questions about the event, said an estimated 800 to 1,000 families will be helped with the donations, which go to the Salvation Army and are then distributed to families.
The response grows each year, Patten said. He estimated community donations have tripled in the past 10 years.
"The bottom line is some 8-year-old kid is going to get a present who otherwise wouldn't," he said.
Lloyd Fry, participating for the first time, said it's nice to be part of something where everyone comes together with a common cause to help others who are struggling. He was polishing his bike at 9 a.m., a couple toys tied to its seat.
The riders were set to head out at 10 a.m. Upon arrival at the fairgrounds, the donations would be made, food would be served by Mossman's and a couple bands were scheduled to play.
Mossman's and vendors at the fairgrounds donate a portion of their earnings for the day to the event, said Scott O'Neil, a burly rider who combined a red suit and cap with his bulk and thick white beard to create an impeccable Santa Claus.
Each year, O'Neil said, the event grows exponentially.
"Bakersfield has a big heart."
