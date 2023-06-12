It can be a stirring sight to see homes and businesses in our cities and towns flying the Stars and Stripes on days like Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Flag Day.
But not when the flags are no longer suitable for display.
The sun, wind and other damaging elements can take a toll on the American flag, leaving the once-vibrant colors dulled, faded or even tattered. These are signs that it's time for the flag's retirement.
Greenlawn Southwest will host its fifth-annual Flag Day event beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Panama Lane cemetery, an event that will include the use of Greenlawn’s crematory to "retire" thousands of American flags that have served past their prime.
The public is invited.
This is a chance each year "to retire those flags with dignity," said Greenlawn's Patriotic Events Coordinator Mike Jenkins.
Not only will Greenlawn mark National Flag Day with a celebration of the importance and meaning of the flag, it will also host a flag retirement procession and ceremony at its Sunset Chapel and adjacent crematory.
This process has effectively replaced the old process used for decades in Bakersfield of ceremonially burning flags one at a time on open fires.
Flag cremation at cemeteries became an option in 2012, when California Senate Bill 1197 altered air pollution regulations, allowing flags to be cremated during the week prior and the week following Memorial Day, Flag Day and Independence Day.
"It's a great community service," said Jeffrey Goines, a member of the Olive Drab Drivers, a group in Bakersfield that brings its military vehicles to parades and other events where members of the military are honored or remembered.
The Drivers will be at Wednesday's Flag Day ceremony as well. Celebrated on June 14, Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
To many Americans, Goines said, the flag of the United States is considered sacred, so providing a dignified end for thousands of American flags that have come to the end of their usefulness is a significant service to the community.
Wednesday's ceremony will begin outside the Celebration of Life Center on the east side of the parking lot at Greenlawn Southwest.
The Bakersfield Young Marines will be there, as will the Sons of the American Revolution. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh will speak to those gathered about what the flag means to her.
A lone bagpiper will be on hand as the colors are hoisted high above the crowd.
Eventually, eight large boxes filled with flags meant for retirement will be taken by procession to the crematory.
Jenkins did not know the exact number, but he said he believes there are thousands of flags slated for the cleansing flame.
The great effort shown to retire the flags in an atmosphere of respect and gratitude reminded Goines of a woman who, a few years ago, dropped off two aging flags with a handwritten note she signed, Eva Sparks.
"Please put these two honorable flags to rest," she wrote.
"These flags have seen my tears, have heard my heart cry while my son was in Iraq."
If that's not sacred, it comes pretty close.