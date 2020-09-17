State officials have failed to account for all of Kern County’s coronavirus tests, according to local officials, potentially limiting the county’s ability to reopen businesses and schools.
During Thursday’s weekly media briefing, the county said the state missed around 8,600 COVID-19 tests that were completed at a federal testing site at the Kern County Fairgrounds beginning in mid-July. While initially not an issue, the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in each county has become of paramount importance since Gov. Gavin Newsom changed state requirements several weeks ago.
The new requirements classify counties based on four tiers, penalizing counties with artificially increased coronavirus metrics if the rate of testing performed by those counties falls below the state average.
In Kern County, 6.7 new coronavirus cases are reported each day over a seven-day period per 100,000 residents. The state says that all counties with case rates of 7 or below can move into the third tier. However, because Kern County’s testing rate as of Tuesday was 150 people per 100,000 — below the state average of 216 per 100,000 — the state has inflated Kern’s case rate to 7.5, forcing the county to remain in the fourth tier.
Kern’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive results from the total number of tests performed, is 7.1 percent, which is good enough for the county to enter into a lower tier. Still, the county remains blocked from moving to a lower tier because of the low rates of overall testing.
The county said the federal testing site’s testing totals were not included in the state’s list because the site faxed the information to the county rather than providing it electronically. Kern officials are looking to rectify this issue with the state even though doing so will not alter the county’s status.
“We are trying to work on it now so that for the next assessment, it will be included in their calculations,” said Kern Public Health Services Lead Epidemiologist Kim Hernandez. “Because we want to make sure that it is accurately reflecting what’s going on in our community. It’s something where moving forward is where the correction will help us.”
The federally-funded testing location has been converted into a mobile facility that Kern officials say will have a greater impact on the county as a whole.
County officials have used the artificially inflated case rate to criticize the the state’s new system, and on Thursday Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop didn’t back down from previous statements in which he demanded change.
During Thursday’s media briefing, he continued speaking out against what he described as an unfair policy that hurt residents and businesses, which have been prevented from resuming more normal activities because of the governor’s mandates.
“This new criteria unnecessarily burdens our residents, parents and children, further slowing business and school reopening, and it unnecessarily and arbitrarily punishes counties who have little to no control over voluntary and individual decision-making related to testing for COVID-19,” he said during the meeting.
He said his office had drafted a resolution requested by the Board of Supervisors that seeks greater clarity on how counties can begin to reopen businesses. The resolution will be considered at Tuesday’s board meeting and could help get the attention of state leaders.
“The statewide testing rate average is a moving target,” Alsop said, later noting that the state average would increase if all counties in the state below the average increased the number of tests performed each day. “And is not based on any clinically relevant data or information.”
He added that the state’s testing requirements seemed to run counter to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states those without symptoms who have not been in close contact with someone known to have COVID-19 do not need to be tested.
There is, however, a long list of reasons why a person without symptoms should receive a COVID-19 test, according to the CDC.
So far, the governor and state public health leaders have ignored Kern and other counties’ request for help.
“We know that other counties have similar concerns,” said Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine. “The state calls that I’m on, the health officers and health directors express similar concerns, but we have had no proposed changes in the metrics that the state is using.”
(8) comments
County/Alsop deserve an A. Appropriately pushing back, suggesting better approaches, etc but I think they should go a step further this time and demand inclusion of those tests. That’s no small figure and we should be closer to reopening. It’s time.
Welcome to the Peoples Republic of California where socialism reigns supreme.
Not yet, except for Social Security, Medicare, Medical, The public library, streets and bridges, the USPS, any military draft.. .all socialist programs, many instilled by our greatest President, FDR. He saved the country with socialism.
I say better safe than sorry. But, if history repeats itself we will have a massive wave of Covid this winter, especially back east because people will be inside due to the cold.
Sounds like a minor problem. Tier 4 is fine for now. People aren't going to go out anyway.
Health and Human Services is looking for a communications chief… Ryan Alsop would be a perfect fit….Biden-Harris 2020
State of the art.. Fax Machines...----The "county" said the "federal" testing site’s testing totals were not included in the "state’s" list because the site faxed the information to the county rather than providing it electronically. Kern officials are looking to rectify this issue with the state "even though doing so will not alter the county’s status"..... ---- Fax Machines 1843 - late 2000s It's hard to believe that fax machines have clung to the bottom rung of the office tech ladder for as long as they have. Although facsimile machines aren't quite dead, they are certainly a dying breed, at least compared to the technology's peak of popularity in 1997 when 3.6 million of the loud, bulky machines were sold. Faxing was perfected to near-modern standards in the early 1900s, but the technology was so expensive that it was out of reach for most businesses until the 1980s. Today, services like FaxZero, launched in 2006, allow anyone with an email address and an internet connection to send faxes for free, which doesn't bode well for the future of the fax machine. U.S. sales of fax machines fell by more than half from $181 million in 2005 to $70 million in 2010.
so ..KC Public Health screwed us?
Sounds to me like the state has screwed us. Worried, did you read the same story as I did?
Stay home, quit spreading.
