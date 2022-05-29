Thousand Flags shares symbolism

As he led the flag raising Sunday morning at The Park at Riverwalk, the significance of what he was doing was not lost on Charlie Chambers, a 17-year-old sergeant with the Bakersfield Young Marines.
In front of about two dozen people, mostly family members, some who were capturing the moment for posterity with their iPhones, Chambers appeared focused as the leader, making sure his unit was in lockstep as members hoisted the Stars and Stripes up the park’s flagpole.
For Chambers, who’s been with the organization 10 years and aspires to be a Marine, the short ceremony was about “representing all the veterans that have fallen.”
“We come here to set up the flag to honor them — not just for the veterans who have fallen, but we’re representing all veterans or anyone who has served,” Chambers said, “because … they have also lost their friends in service and it’s all sacrifice. So, we have to represent that and be proud about it.”
Pride and patriotism were key components driving the eighth annual weekend-long Thousand Flags event by the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club, which led to the planting of 1,000 flags throughout The Park at Riverwalk. The organization offers residents a chance to sponsor one of the flags for $50.
The flags stay up until the end of the Patriot Fair, which is happening 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, when the sponsors can come collect them. And the proceeds are donated to veterans support groups, said Denise Haynes, fundraising director for the Rotary Club.
And of course, it also offers residents a chance to reflect on the symbolism behind the flag.
Christina Rawlins brought her 6-year-old son Daniel to The Park at Riverwalk and together, they watched the flag raising, surrounded by flags, as she hoped to use the weekend to impart to him the importance of the flag, she said. Her husband, an Army combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, couldn’t attend in the morning due to work. But she didn’t want to miss a great teaching opportunity.
The lessons actually started Saturday, she said, with YouTube videos that demonstrated to Daniel how and why the flag is treated with respect.
“For today, we’re going to walk around the park,” Rawlins said, “and I was trying to explain to him how those flags can represent the men and women who fought and didn’t get to come home.”
The lesson didn’t take immediately, as the boy asked if that meant they were at the park.
“I’m just trying to explain to him,” she added, “those people fought for us to be here, and luckily, Dad did come home.”