Those who reserve St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket this week could also win Peloton bike

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is making a special offer to people who reserve a ticket this week.
According to a news release from the St. Jude, those who reserve a ticket by Friday will be entered into a special bonus prize drawing to win an original Peloton bike and a one year all-access membership courtesy of California Retirement Plans, LLC.
St. Jude said that fewer than 20 percent of the 10,500 tickets remain for this year’s drawing. It also said that $100 tickets are still available for the giveaway home, built by John Balfanz Homes and valued at an estimated $300,000.
Winners of the house and other prizes will be announced April 29 on Eyewitness News KBAK/KBFX.