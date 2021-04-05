You have permission to edit this article.
Those who reserve St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket this week could also win Peloton bike

Groundbreaking takes place in this November 2016 file photo for the new St. Jude Dream Home that was raffled for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

 Californian file photo

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is making a special offer to people who reserve a ticket this week.

According to a news release from the St. Jude, those who reserve a ticket by Friday will be entered into a special bonus prize drawing to win an original Peloton bike and a one year all-access membership courtesy of California Retirement Plans, LLC.

St. Jude said that fewer than 20 percent of the 10,500 tickets remain for this year’s drawing. It also said that $100 tickets are still available for the giveaway home, built by John Balfanz Homes and valued at an estimated $300,000.

Winners of the house and other prizes will be announced April 29 on Eyewitness News KBAK/KBFX.

