Thompson, Ridgeview students see science come to life with trout release

Call it a coincidence, or maybe even fate, but most everything fell into place during a trout release for Thompson Junior High School and Ridgeview High students on Wednesday morning at Hart Park.

The rain subsided, clouds parted and the sun shone for just over 100 students to take part in a hands-on science experience.

