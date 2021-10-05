This year the Kern River was its second driest in recorded history, but is it reason to worry?

Residential water customers in the city of Bakersfield used 36 percent less water in June 2015 than they did in the same month two years before.
California and much of the American West was in the midst of a multi-year drought in 2015, and Bakersfield residents, businesses, even golf courses, were mandated by the state to conserve water.
Could it happen again?
That year, water runoff on the Kern River ended up at just 13 percent of normal, the driest the river has ever been — at least since 1894 when water watchers began keeping track.
This year, just six years later, the river has experienced its second driest year, measuring up to a measly 15 percent of normal.
"There's a lot of variability on the Kern," said Miguel Chavez, hydrographic supervisor at the city's Department of Water Resources.
Water managers in Kern have been saying this for decades, because it's true. Water runoff on the Kern River basin has long been known for its cycles of feast or famine, wet or dry, an embarrassment of riches one year and the poverty of drought the next. It's a cycle that is woven into the history of the river.
For example, 2016 clocked in at 48 percent of normal, but the following year, the river was awash in H2O, flowing at 262 percent. The following two years were similar in pattern: half of normal in 2018, twice normal the following year.
In Bakersfield, where precipitation numbers are recorded at Meadows Field Airport, the rainfall totals for the water year, which ended Sept. 30, was just 2.77 inches, or about 43 percent of normal.
With such radical variability on the Kern, you won't catch Chavez predicting what kind of water year 2022 will be.
But there are hints.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its precipitation forecast for December through March, and it's not favorable.
"It indicates to us that we're likely to have below normal precipitation this winter," said Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Indeed, based upon the forecast prepared by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, it is more likely than not that the water year will be drier than average on the Kern River watershed, the lifeblood of Bakersfield and much of its surrounding farmland.
"It's a percentage probability," Bagnall said. "There's no indication of how dry it's going to be. Drier (in this sense) just means less precipitation than normal."
It’s hard to be optimistic. The local and state water crisis is likely to worsen in the months ahead, unless the Climate Prediction Center is proven wrong during the coming rainy season.
If water is truly the lifeblood of Bakersfield, then the Kern River must be the region's aorta, and Isabella Lake the region's beating heart.
This week, the water level in the lake stood at about 51,000 acre feet, or 9 percent of capacity, well below average. The final 30,000 acre feet are not in play. Called the recreational pool, by law that water must remain in the reservoir.
How much is one acre-foot? Roughly the area of a football field covered with one foot of water. It is enough to supply the needs of two average households for a year.
For as long as anyone can remember, drought on the Kern has been followed, eventually, by a fat, swollen river. Fortunately, Chavez said, area residents have shown that they're willing to reduce water usage in a crisis.
"It's good to see the public take the management of our water supply as seriously as we do," he said.
Chavez didn't sound worried. It's certainly not his first rodeo.
"It's probable that we will have a drier runoff than normal," he said of the coming water year. "But not necessarily similar to this year."
Let's hope not.