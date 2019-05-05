With almost 1,600 participants making up 126 teams, the 28th annual Relay for Life of Bakersfield event raised $556,468.18 — and counting as the fiscal year ends Aug. 31, for the American Cancer Societs.
The top fundraising team was Aera Energy, who raised $55,878. They were followed by Stella Hills Basket Cases, who raised $43,695 and Striking Out Cancer, who raised $35,959.
Individually, Sandy Brown raised the most money with $32,953, followed by Jean Browning with $30,507 and Marsha Weimer with $25,397.
This year's event, which took place May 4-5 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, featured more than 850 registered cancer survivors, about 5,480 luminaria, 4,112 visitors and 272 volunteers to make the event a success.
