A man who falsely reported an active shooter at a Bakersfield hospital in December is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
Mario Thompson, 48, was convicted of making a false report of an emergency by a Kern County jury Thursday. He pleaded no contest to impersonating an officer in December 2018. Six misdemeanor charges were dismissed, and Thompson entered his no contest plea to the felony impersonation charge, according to court records.
Thompson was arrested Dec. 4 after police said he called in a false report of an active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Police said Thompson wore a security badge, acted suspiciously and inserted himself into the investigation. He claimed to be a security guard, but hospital security told police he didn't work there and had earlier identified himself as a police officer.
Thompson was sentenced in January to 270 days in county jail and three years' probation for the misdemeanor impersonation charge and was ordered to undergo psychiatric counseling and take any medications prescribed to him.
Thompson told police he made the false report at Memorial Hospital to "test" law enforcement readiness, according to court documents.
Officers also linked Thompson to a false report of an active shooter at Mercy Hospital Southwest in August. Both incidents prompted the facilities to go on lockdown, with staff barricading doors and law enforcement sweeping rooms for the reported gunman.
State v. Cori Dean Cotton
The jury trial for a Twin Oaks woman charged with gunning down a woman and attempting to kill her boyfriend in 2017 is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Cori Dean Cotton, 34, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to charges of murdering 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry, attempted murder of Goldsberry’s boyfriend as well as voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, Cotton shot Goldsberry twice in the head during an argument in the 19000 block of Back Canyon Road in the Twin Oaks area in March 2017. She also allegedly attempted to shoot the woman’s boyfriend — whose name is redacted in the documents — but missed.
Cotton then allegedly buried the body with the assistance of 56-year-old Bret Stroud.
State v. Marquis Candler
The trial of a man who allegedly murdered a 47-year-old man is scheduled to begin Monday.
Marquis Candler, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and battery. In a second case regarding a 2017 domestic violence assault, Candler pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:21 a.m. April 8, officers were sent to the 600 block of 33rd Street after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. They found a woman suffering from a moderate gunshot wound, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Jamore Joseph Holliday was found dead in a nearby alley, the department said. BPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Candler and the victims knew each other but was not able to provide any details on what caused Candler to allegedly open fire.
Candler is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening with the intent to terrorize, willful cruelty to a child and vandalism.
Candler already has two felonies relating to domestic violence. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for assault with a firearm, making threats, battery and false imprisonment, according to court records.
In 2011, he was sentenced to another nearly three years in prison on more domestic violence charges.
State v. Leslie Chance
A woman accused of murdering her husband is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday after her jury trial was declared a mistrial.
Leslie Chance is expected to appear in court for a confirmation of counsel hearing. Attorneys will also set a new trial date.
Chance has been charged with murdering her husband, 45-year-old Todd Chance, on Aug. 25, 2013.
Prosecutors say the couple drove that morning to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
If convicted, Chance could face life in prison.
