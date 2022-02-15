‘This shouldn’t have happened’: Community mourns 19-year-old killed after alleged street race

Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.
Bianca Flores and Jose Barocio held these feelings and never once heeded the doubters of their young love. As alumni of Arvin High School, the 19-year-olds dreamed of moving in together, raising kids and growing old together.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime connection,” Barocio said. “You just know. She’s the one that brought me joy. Every time I see her smile, I smile, too. And it was just something that I wanted for the rest of my life.”
Those dreams shattered Feb. 2, after an alleged street racer crashed into Flores’ car, near the intersection of Panama Lane and Akers Road, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials. Police described her as an innocent driver whose vehicle was struck in the head-on collision. She died at the scene.
“Even now, I wake up and my heart sinks,” Barocio said Tuesday, prior to a vigil held for Flores at Challenger Park. “It’s like our whole world (is) falling apart.”
The Bakersfield Police Department announced two suspects in connection to Flores’ death. The first, Iqbal Singh, is in a hospital and may be charged after he heals.
Police are still looking for the second, a motorcyclist who fled the scene. The Flores family used Tuesday’s vigil as a way to urge the community to stand against street racing and remember Bianca’s life.
“We are all suffering because of this crime that should have never taken place,” said Flores’ aunt Melinda Chiprez, her voice laced with pain and anger at the vigil. “We have been robbed. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that no one ever forgets Bianca.”
Chiprez stared back at the crowd of about 80 people, all with sadness and tears in their eyes. Pain from her voice resonated around Challenger Park as she repeatedly said, “This shouldn’t have happened.”
“How many more lives do we have to lose?” she cried to an audience that included Mayor Karen Goh and City Councilman Chris Parlier.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, also offered his condolences. He recently asked for $5.5 million to be funneled toward state and local task forces geared toward eradicating street racing in the legislative budget, according to a letter sent to the Assembly Budget Committee.
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez, the owner of law firm Rodriguez & Associates, noted there was a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the motorcyclist. The BPD and the Kern Secret Witness program have joined forces to provide this award, he said.
Despite these efforts, the family said Bianca will never walk this earth again. Her death ripped through a family that will never heal from her death, Chiprez said.
“We are asking the community to please help (find) the other individual that was on a motorcycle. Bianca deserves justice,” the aunt said. “And, street racing needs to come to an end.”
Anyone with information about the motorcyclist can call the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.