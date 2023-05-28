The aroma of barbecue lamb cooking permeated the air as hundreds of people lined up to get massive plates of Basque food.
Locals and people from all over the world attended the 49th annual Kern County Basque Festival on Sunday at the Kern County Basque Club to enjoy hearty meals, spend time with family and friends, enjoy traditional Basque music and dancing and learn more about the rich history of Basques.
“This festival is about the Bakersfield Basque community coming together and showcasing what we’ve achieved through our children. We’re providing our part to the culture," said Johnny Etchamendy, leader of the Klika (Basque marching band).
People came and went throughout the day, but thousands were there and the crowd never wavered.
The day started off with a huge gathering for Mass led by Aita Antton Egiguren, the Rev. Theophane Nelliparambil Antony and Deacon Fred Ansolabehere. Dancers, the Klika, the choir and attendees gathered around the stage and sang hymns in the Basque language.
After Mass and lunch, the crowd gathered around to watch dancers and the Klika perform.
Dancers start to learn traditional Basque dances in January and practice every Sunday until the festival. Each dance has its own unique meaning and importance.
“A lot of the dances tell stories, some are symbolic, some have props and some are just for fun,” said Ashleigh Rossi, a junior dance teacher and former dancer.
Most of the dancers start out when they’re 5 years old and continue it every year.
Emme Ellis, who has been dancing since she was 5, said, “Dancing is like a huge community and it's very rewarding.”
Ryan’s Polka is a favorite traditional dance.
“It's a dance where everyone knows it and joins in, so you get to dance with multiple different people,” said Abby Menta, who also has been dancing since she was 5.
Dancing allows the performers and the people watching to embrace the Basque traditions and culture. Dancers get to carry on the tradition of the dances from their ancestors into the next generations.
The tradition of being together and the hard work that goes into the festival is a huge part of what makes it so special for the Basque community.
“Everything you see or experience today is put on by not just one person,” Rossi said. “It’s like a community of people that all want this and all love it.”
Basques from all over gather on Memorial Day weekend every year to be together and appreciate being alive and happy.
“This is the one day where we can not worry about what’s happening in the world. This is our day to come together and be happy and enjoy,” Etchamendy said. “We get to escape from that and be together.”
Before visitors leave town on Monday, there is a breakfast at Wool Growers as the farewell event.