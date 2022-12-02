 Skip to main content
'This is Kern County': New video highlights county inclusivity, diversity

Kern County officials on Thursday unveiled their newest promotional ad. Its aim: showing people how diverse and fun Kern can be.

Titled “This is Kern County,” the four-minute commercial is the latest effort by the county since it began its rebranding campaign in 2017. The video, according to Kern County Chief Communications Officer Ally Soper, is a "love letter" to the county based on a poem she wrote earlier this year.

