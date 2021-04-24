'This is about personal responsibility': Community members band together during Kern River bed cleanup

The amount of trash collected along the Kern River bed Saturday morning was startling.
The community output that accompanied the effort to clean it up was just as inspirational.
Between 125 and 150 residents made their way out to the area near the San Miguel Commemorative Grove, just off Manor Street, for a cleanup effort organized by the local group Bring Back the Kern.
Everyone was needed during the three-hour operation, during which items large and small were uncovered and shipped out in hopes of making the ground a cleaner, safer and better place to visit.
“We’re proud of the river,” said Jonathan Yates, who helped organize the initiative. “And we want to make this somewhere that everyone is proud of, throughout the city. That’s why we’re here.”
Of course there was typical litter present such as drinking cups, beer cans, cigarette butts, food wrappers, straws and boxes.
Then there were household items such as clothing, rugs, mattresses, tires and strollers.
And appliances such as vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers, shopping carts and washing machine parts were in large collection piles as well.
In some areas the litter was compact, dense and layered into the earth.
“This is an archeological project,” quipped Kelly Damian, a volunteer with Bring Back the Kern.
Participants attributed the trash buildup to a few factors. There’s just general litter, where people disregard others and toss their garbage on the ground. Then there is the illegal dumping issue, prevalent in Kern County, rearing its ugly head. And, of course, there are homeless populations that dot the river bed, using the area as a campsite.
“We’re all part of this community. And as a member of it, it’s important to do what we can to keep it in a nice condition,” said Bill Bliss, a 30-year Bakersfield resident who assisted Saturday.
“This is about personal responsibility. That’s learned and some people have never had that. If you wouldn’t want it in your home or in your car, you probably wouldn’t want it out here either.”
City code enforcement came out a week in advance to provide services to the homeless and clear out encampments before Saturday’s event took place. Code enforcement supervisor David Paquette said 22 encampments were located and the department cleaned up 300 to 400 cubic yards of trash during that time.
Bear in mind that was before Saturday’s effort, when volunteers banded together and put boots on the ground.
While participants certainly pointed to homeless activity as a reason for the area’s condition, many also said it was far from the sole culprit.
“It’s quite sad seeing people living out here. But others also contribute to it,” said Julianna Ramirez, a student at East Bakersfield High School. “People living in houses, they contribute to this, too.”
Damian said one of the bright spots of the cleanup was its cross-section of participants. While students from Stockdale, East and Mira Monte were involved, Damian pointed out that retirees, families with children, and community leaders were also in attendance.
Cassie Bittle, co-owner of KC Steakhouse, said she came out in part to educate young residents that it’s important to keep things in good condition.
“It’s about teaching our family, teaching our kids. Teaching them that it’s not OK to leave your food bags behind and that it’s important to pick up when you’re finished," she said.
“It takes all of us headed in the right direction and to be involved.”
While Saturday's cleanup helped in the moment, the litter, trash and issues are likely to reappear in the future. Organizers stressed that every step counts and vigilance is important.
“This is about setting the tone. I see this as changing the culture of the river bed,” Damian said. “This is a living space where ultimately the goal is to get water flowing through on a regular basis.”