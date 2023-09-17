They’ve laughed together, had fun together, watched fashions change together, and yes, they’ve lost old and dear friends together.
The Second Tuesday of the Month Bunco Club — that's about as close to a formal name as they've ever had — has been coming together for 63 years, since 1960, the year JFK was elected.
It has taken determination and grit to make it work for more than six decades. But change was inevitable, and the group changed with the times.
On Tuesday, they came together yet again, to roll the dice, have some light fun, catch up with friends and maybe win a prize or two.
"In the early days, it was a group of housewives," said Joan Garibaldi, the only original member left in the group.
"I was the 12th member they were looking for," she recalled. "Bunco was our night out. We’d put on heels and dresses."
Another Joan in the group, Joan Shain, was hosting the gathering Tuesday at her home in southwest Bakersfield. Shain is also a veteran member, having joined in the 1970s.
"We've fought tooth and nail to keep this group going," she said.
The group was started by women yearning for a night out once a month, Shain said, an escape from their everyday chores, an activity that would allow a night away from the children, "not that they didn't love the little tykes," Shain wrote in a letter to The Californian.
Husbands were expected to stay home with the kids.
"Time went by. Kids grew up. Parents got older, and older yet," Shain recalled. "And suddenly, some members weren't able to drive in the evening hours, so we went from nighttime to lunchtime bunco."
Now, most of the players are widows. But they invite new blood into the fold, too.
The youngest, Christy Carrillo, is 27, the mother of 17-month-old Ashtyn, and the wife of Robert Carrillo, the lone man in the group. Robert Carrillo's aunt, Valerie Carrillo, is also a member, and she drives all the way from North Hollywood to play bunco with this historic group.
By happenstance, Robert works at a memory care facility for individuals experiencing symptoms of dementia. He said bunco has several benefits, including socialization, use of basic math, counting, and fast-paced fun — all good activities for brain health.
Shain turns 89 in October, and Phyllis Hansen turns 90 later this month. The dresses and heels are long gone, as casual attire became the new etiquette for players.
The group's newest member, Maryam Pirouz, learned about the bunco group from a member of a book club she belongs to.
"I'm so fascinated by the devotion they have for this game," she said of her fellow members.
They've kept this group together for 60-something years, Pirouz said. "It's admirable.
"I like it. The game is so simple, but it is also at the same time, very exciting."
But what really keeps her coming back are the bonds she sees created within the group. People experience change, even tragedy in life. And the bunco club is its own kind of support group.
Several years ago, one of the group fell ill, and was in the hospital being treated for cancer.
Someone had the idea of going to their friend's home and, as a group, cleaning it top to bottom to make it ready for their friend's return from the hospital.
"We didn't have a key, so we broke in through a window," Garibaldi remembered.
"We didn't know what the neighbors were thinking," Shain said.
It took three days of work to make the house perfect for their fellow bunco player's return. Unfortunately, their friend never made it home. She did not survive the cancer.
But it was worth the effort.
"We've always had that kind of togetherness," Garibaldi said.
"I'm proud of this 63-year-old group," Shain added.
And just maybe, they can keep it going for future generations.