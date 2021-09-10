Third wave of COVID-19 appears to peak in Kern County as rise in new cases levels

After weeks of climbing coronavirus cases, Kern County appears to have reached the peak of the latest surge in cases.
The number of new cases each day stabilized at around 560 this week, a decline from around 640 the week before. In addition, the Kern County Public Health Services Department said statistical models suggest the county has reached the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 infections.
“It is important to note that modeling is merely a tool that helps us plan and shore up appropriate resources and is not definitive, but we have trended closely with the modeling this third surge,” Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson wrote in an email. “How cases will drop depends on factors such as vaccinations, behaviors over the recent holiday and safety measures our community takes to stay healthy and minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
Still, the leveling of cases is welcome news for healthcare providers, who worried infections would continue to increase until hospital and ICU beds ran out.
On Friday, the state COVID-19 dashboard showed 323 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Kern County, three less than the day before. The number of patients being treated in the ICU have dropped from a high of 71 on Monday to 58 reported on Friday.
Twenty-three ICU beds were available Friday, up from a low of 16 on Aug. 31.
California and Kern County have undergone three surges in COVID-19 cases. The first occurred last summer, the second last winter, and the third is happening now.
If the peak has been reached, the third wave will have been slightly worse than the first wave, while not reaching the devastation of the second, when 464 patients were hospitalized locally at the worst point.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we will trend with the models and see a decline in our daily cases,” Corson added. “If the modeling holds true, this is excellent news for Kern County. Our pre-hospital and hospital systems are significantly impacted by the current surge.”
Despite the seemingly welcome news, hospitals could continue to see increases in patients over the next week or two. Hospitalization trends tend to trail cases by two to three weeks, according to Public Health.
“We are hopeful that as cases begin to decline, hospitalizations will also begin to lessen shortly thereafter,” Corson said.
Kern Public Health reported 567 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths on Friday. That brings the total up to 130,375 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,496 deaths.
Broken down by age, 18,151 children aged 17 and younger have tested positive, along with 78,012 people aged 18 to 49, 22,691 people aged 50 to 64, and 11,443 people 65 years old and above.
Of the 348,389 people who have been fully vaccinated in Kern County, 444 have tested positive for COVID-19. Since Jan. 21, 36,217 unvaccinated people have also tested positive.
The vaccine has proven extremely effective at preventing hospitalizations locally. A total of 27 fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized since Jan. 21 compared to 1,555 unvaccinated people.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.