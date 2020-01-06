After taking a break for the holiday season, both the city of Bakersfield and Kern County supervisors are resuming their normal activities this week. To start off the new year, local leaders will be saying goodbye to a familiar face and grappling with some old problems.
CITY OF BAKERSFIELD
To start, the city will be holding a third community homeless meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Potato Room of Mechanics Bank Convention Center located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. The city previously held two meetings designed to receive community input on potential locations to place a new emergency homeless shelter.
Due to the increase in homelessness Bakersfield experienced over the past year, city leaders decided to construct a new shelter at a location in the city. While Kern County is building a shelter near Golden State Avenue, city officials have determined either 1900 East Brundage Ln. or 601 Brown Street are the ideal locations for the city’s shelter.
The two previous meetings were held in east Bakersfield, where residents have vocally opposed placing the shelter. The city chose a central spot for the third meeting, in hopes of drawing a wide range of participants.
The city is encouraging the public to attend. Those who would like to submit comments but cannot attend the meeting in person can email communityoutreach@bakersfieldcity.us.
After the homeless meeting, the Bakersfield City Council will wish outgoing City Manager Alan Tandy goodbye. The council will hold their official recognition of Tandy’s 27-year tenure as city manager at their Wednesdaymeeting, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. at the Council Chambers located at 1501 Truxtun Ave.
After initially announcing he would retire in December 2019, Tandy pushed the date back to this Friday to give the council more time to select a new city manager.
The council is set to select a new city manager Jan. 22. The city hired the private firm Roberts Consulting Group to conduct a nationwide search for Tandy’s replacement.
City leaders hope to move quickly to select the man or woman who will lead the city in the near future. One of the new city manager’s first duties will be selecting a replacement for former Bakersfield Police Department Chief Lyle Martin, who announced in December he will retire from the BPD to work for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
KERN COUNTY
The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Leticia Perez as chairwoman on Monday.
The vote was the only item taken up during their Monday meeting, and was categorized as the “noon reorganization.” Such a reorganization takes place at the beginning of each year as a way for the supervisors to cycle the leading member among themselves.
Supervisor David Couch, the chair throughout 2018, became vice-chair.
At Tuesday’s supervisor’s meeting, the board is slated to allocate federal grants to local organizations for homeless outreach.
The Bakersfield Rescue Mission is scheduled to receive $110,000 emergency shelter assistance and street outreach.
Bethany Services Inc. is slated for $134,310 for rapid re-housing assistance.
Flood Bakersfield Ministries is scheduled to receive $22,885 for homeless management assistance and street outreach.
