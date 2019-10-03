The third case of vaping-associated pulmonary injury requiring hospitalization has been confirmed in Kern County Thursday, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Statewide there have been 104 cases and two deaths reported since June.
The first vaping-relayed hospitalization in Kern was reported Sept. 24 and the second the following day.
In response to the growing problem, Garces Memorial High School announced Wednesday that a Bakersfield Police officer will educate students on the dangers of vaping during a special presentation at the school on Oct. 7.
Vaping-associated pulmonary injury symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, cough, and, in some cases, seizures, nosebleeds and the sensation of your heart beating through your chest.
Matt Constantine, director of Kern County Public Health Services, urges "everyone to refrain from vaping," according to a press release.
