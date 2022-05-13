Third District supervisors race offers contrasting options

The three men running for Kern County's Third District supervisor seat have made it easy on voters this year by presenting them with distinct candidate choices leading up to the June 7 primary election.
Jeff Flores, Louis Gill and Brian Smith have come to the race from notably different careers. Although they agree more needs to be done to support local law enforcement and protect Kern's economy, their stated priorities reflect unique perspectives about what they would do if elected.
How voters view the candidates' respective plans could make the difference between a winner-take-all victory next month and the other possible outcome — a runoff between the top-two finishers — if none garners a minimum of 50 percent of the vote plus one.
The race officially kicked off when existing Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard confirmed in January he won't seek a fifth term on the board after 30 years of elected service.
The contest to represent much of northeast, northwest and southwest Bakersfield is now a three-way race between Flores, Maggard's chief of staff and Kern High School District trustee; Gill, former CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault; and Smith, a Marine Corps veteran and retired commander with the California Highway Patrol.
Smith made his career in law enforcement after growing up outside of Philadelphia, serving in the Marines and graduating from college.
His experience on the force is relevant to the Third District race, he said, because of the responsibilities he took on, such as supervising 1,500 employees, overseeing a multimillion-dollar budget and co-writing a five-year strategic plan covering the entire state. He ended up putting in 34 years in law enforcement.
Now 60, Smith said he decided to run for the supervisor seat after seeing crime and homelessness rise, and that he was also inspired by the county's provision of what he described as poor public service.
A big priority for him would be addressing Kern's shortage of deputies and detention officers.
"If we don't take this seriously, it's going to get a lot worse," he said, adding that offering better financial incentives may prove key to hiring and retaining more deputies.
If elected, he pledged to answer every email, phone call and public inquiry within 48 hours of receipt. He also promised to read every bill, ordinance and proposal before voting on it.
Smith's list of endorsements includes former county Sheriff Carl Sparks and organizations including the Kern Law Enforcement Association and the Bakersfield Peace Officers Association.
Gill, too, makes the point that the county needs to reexamine and improve its deputy-recruitment policies. But as the former chief executive of a homeless shelter, addressing factors like mental health, substance abuse and people living on the street seems closer to his heart.
"We have been watching a growing (homelessness) crisis over several years," he said, "and I have been requesting, beseeching the county to engage at a higher level for a very long time."
A sixth-generation San Joaquin Valley native, Gill was born in Porterville and worked on his family's ranch before traveling to study in Mexico City, where he learned to speak Spanish. After earning a bachelor's degree, then a master's in nonprofit administration at the University of San Francisco, he was hired to serve as executive director at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
At the time, the shelter had 15 employees and an annual budget of less than $800,000. Gill led the center through an acquisition, and the combined organization's payroll later exceeded 170 with a budget of almost $12 million.
Gill, now 52, took credit for placing hundreds of people into permanent housing, managing multimillion-dollar contracts and directing the delivery of complex services, all of which he said give him unique experience in an area of vital local importance.
Potential solutions he listed range from directly addressing mental health, substance abuse and trauma recovery to stimulating development of accessory dwelling units, sometimes called granny flats, by waiving county fees on plan checks. There also needs to be better coordination among local service providers, he said.
Gill has served on organizations including the Bakersfield Police Department-Community Collaborative, the state Domestic Violence Advisory Council and the United Way of Kern County's governing board, among other positions. He has been endorsed by several local labor unions and politicians including, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, and Ward 2 Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales.
Flores, 51, is the only candidate running for the Third District seat who has held public office, on the KHSD Board of Trustees.
"From day one, I could hit the ground running, fighting for the residents of the Third District," he said.
Born in Los Angeles to a family from Kern, Flores moved to Bakersfield as a teenager before earning a bachelor's degree in political science at the University of California, San Diego. He got a master's in public administration at Cal State Bakersfield.
He has been active locally, including by serving on the Kern County Planning Commission and the board of Kern Health Systems.
A vocal supporter of law enforcement, Flores cited other priorities including standing up to Sacramento's "constant squeeze" of local industry, addressing homelessness and ensuring quality public services.
His endorsements include those of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield; Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield; and groups such as the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.