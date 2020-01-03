The Kern County Consortium SELPA will host an all-day conference geared toward parents of children with special needs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hodel's Country Dining, located at 5917 Knudsen Drive.
Admission is $10 and includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
The third biannual conference, titled “Specially Yours,” focuses on educating and empowering parents who are struggling to meet the needs of their complex families.
Karlyn Farber, a board certified behavior analyst, professional educator with 30-plus years of experience and clinical supervisor for California Spectrum Services, is the speaker for the conference.
The conference also allows for parents to meet and mingle with vendors whose missions are to serve children with special needs.
To register for Specially Yours, visit http://kern.org/selpa. The registration deadline is Jan. 17.
For more information, contact SELPA coordinator Lee Knotts-Martin at 636-4884.
