A third arrest has been made related to a Motel 6 shooting in December, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.
On Friday, 33-year-old Oscar Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of murder and participation in a street gang.
Benjamin Bravo, 37, of Bakersfield was arrested Jan. 7 and Jose Chavez, 28, was arrested Dec. 15 on suspicion of murder and attempted in the same incident.
Three people were shot Dec. 12 at the motel at 8223 E. Brundage Lane. Daniel Gil, 30,of Bakersfield died. A second victim had major injuries and the third victim had minor injuries.
Anyone with additional information on this homicide is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
