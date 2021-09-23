Third annual Larry Koman BBQ planned for Bakersfield Homeless Center on Saturday

The Third Annual Larry Koman Barbecue at the Bakersfield Homeless Center will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meant to show the residents of the center that the people of Bakersfield care about them, Koman and volunteers will deliver a barbecue chicken meal from Salty's BBQ & Catering to 150 residents.
"Now, more than ever, the men, women and children need a break from their day-to-day struggles," said Koman, who is a board member of the Bakersfield Planning Commission and Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.
Jim Darling, who is providing public relations for the event, will donate a fresh mixed green salad, while Smith's Bakery will donate 150 freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies.