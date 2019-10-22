A local beard care product company will host its third annual event to benefit Bikers Against Child Abuse, an organization dedicated to creating safer environments for children who have been abused.
That Beard Stuff will host the Bako Beard Bash on Nov. 3 at 1933, located at 7900 Downing Ave. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m., according to a news release about the event.
Bikers Against Child Abuse empowers children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live, according to the organization's website.
Beard competitions will be held within 12 different categories. Art and the Resistance will perform at the event as well, according to the release.
Tickets for the event are available at eventbrite.com, 1933, the Fox box office or by phone at 324-1369. Tickets to attend are $10, and tickets to compete are $20.
Donations are welcome as well, the release said. Anyone seeking more information about the event should contact Tawnee Shelton at 932-2329.
